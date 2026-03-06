An Aberystwyth woman has appeared in court charged with stealing more than £2,500 worth of equipment from the shop where she worked.
Megan Ihle, of Flat 3, Pembroke House, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 24-year-old is charged with one count of theft by employee from Currys on the Parc y Llyn Retail Park in Llanbadarn Fawr on 14 December last year.
She is charged with stealing a Nintendo Switch game, a USB-C stick, two iPads, an iPhone Air, Apple Airpods and an Apple Pencil worth a combined £2,567.98.
Ihle is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
