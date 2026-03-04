During the final week of February, the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth embarked on an educational journey to celebrate the patron saint of Wales.
Casi Wyn - musician, poet and former Children’s Poet for Wales - and the Education Service team, followed a historic pilgrimage route to deliver a series of educational workshops.
Together they visited Ysgol Gwenffrwd (Holywell), Ysgol Bryn Clwyd (Llandyrnog), Ysgol Glantwymyn (Glantwymyn), Tal-y-bont School (Talybont), Ysgol Glannau Gwaun (Fishguard) and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi (St Davids). All these schools are on the route followed by pilgrims travelling from Holywell through mid-Wales to St Davids over the centuries.
Over three days, six poetry workshops were delivered to around 210 pupils. Using Dewi Sant's message "Gwnewch y pethau bychain" (Do the little things) as inspiration, Casi Wyn helped pupils compose verses related to 1 March. The workshops increased the children’s awareness of Dewi Sant, and why we celebrate him, whilst also encouraging them to connect his message with contemporary.
During each workshop, pupils were given the opportunity to learn about the National Library of Wales and its treasures. They were shown a replica of the Book of Taliesin, a 14th century manuscript that contains the earliest recorded use of the word Kymry (Welsh) as well as a reference to Dewi Sant. They also explored John Ogilby's maps, published in 1675.
The project was sponsored by Welsh Government, and as part of the scheme each pupil received a specially produced red Dydd Gŵyl Dewi t-shirt featuring the slogan "Gwnewch y pethau bychain", together with a booklet about Dewi Sant, Ogilby's map and the Book of Taliesin.
A digital resource containing a video of the trip and learning materials will be published on Hwb and the library's website to enable schools across Wales to take part in similar activities and benefit from the same learning experiences.
