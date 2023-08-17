A father and son who got into difficulty whilst out at sea on an inflatable canoe were rescued thanks to a passing rowing boat.
Borth RNLI were launched at around 2.20pm on Thursday afternoon following reports of a man and his son in difficulty off the golf course car park in Borth.
The lifeboat crew said: "They were struggling against an offshore wind and the man entered the water to try to prevent them going out faster.
"The lifeboat was tasked by Milford Haven Coastguard to assist.
"The man was calling for help and a small local rowing boat heard his calls and assisted.
"The rowing boat took the inflatable in tow and pulled them back to the beach.
"By the time the lifeboat arrived on scene the casualties were safely ashore and were met by the HM Coastguard Borth Rescue Team.
"As everyone was safe the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station."