A man stuck on rocks by Constitution Hill has been airlifted to safety.
Aberystwyth and Borth coastguard crews and Aberystwyth RNLI were called at 3.50pm on 23 April “to assist a young man who had become stuck at the end of the Camel Humps, just off Constitution Hill,” an Aberystwyth coastguard spokesperson explained.
It was decided that the safest method of extraction would be by helicopter.
The uninjured casualty was winched to safety.
“Our thanks as always to our friends and colleagues at HM Coastguard Borth, Aberystwyth RNLI and the SAR flight,” the spokesperson added.
If you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the coastguard.