The Magic Lantern Band head home to Tywyn on Friday, 9 May.
They will perform at The Magic Lantern cinema with support slot from up and coming Borth band, Ballon Rouge.
“We're buzzing to have a whole album's worth of new material and MLB merch to share with you!” a Magic Lantern Band spokesperson said.
“Come join us for a soulful, groovy, dynamic set made up of original compositions and eclectic covers.
“All are welcome to attend and entry is free entry as always!
“See ya there!”
Friday Night Music is a free event but donations are always welcome so the venue can pay the bands and keep these events free for all to enjoy.
The suggested donation is £5.