A fire at a remote property near Ysbyty Ystwyth left one person needing hospital treatment.
Emergency services were called to the fire at the property, measuring 10 metres by 8 metres, at 10.59am on Tuesday, 21 October.
The property was up a single-track lane, making it inaccessible by fire engines, leading crews to use a mobile pump to extinguish the fire.
Mid and West Wales Fire said: "A water relay system was established from a nearby lake and thermal imaging cameras were used to monitor the property after the fire had been extinguished.
"The property was significantly damaged by the fire.
"One casualty was treated by Ambulance Service Paramedics at the scene and was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.”
