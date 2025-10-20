An Aberystwyth woman will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of aiding and abetting the entering of an Aberystwyth address that was subject to a closure order.
Georgia Simpson, of Aberglasney, Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to contravening a closure order by entering 4 Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth on 3 June.
Dyfed-Powys Police applied for a closure order to stop anti-social behaviour and disorder at the property that was granted by magistrates in April after police said officers attended the address 146 times in 2024.
Simpson is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
