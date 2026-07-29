Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a six-vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred on the A40 between the PC World roundabout and Abergwili roundabout at approximately 9.50pm on Tuesday night (July 28).
The force initially received a report regarding the concern for the safety of a pedestrian who was seen to be on the carriageway.
Following officers being deployed, further reports then indicated that several vehicles had collided with the pedestrian prior to officers’ arrival.
A marked police vehicle was also reported to have collided with the pedestrian after arriving.
A spokesprson for Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “Tragically the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries to identify them and their next of kin are now underway.
“Both carriageways of the road are likely to remain closed for a lengthy period of time today while officers remain at the scene.
“We would therefore ask motorists to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.
“No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.
“A mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has been made, which is a statutory requirement in relation to such incidents to ensure independent oversight. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further until the IOPC has completed their assessment,” they added.
Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone with information regarding this incident, as well as motorists who were travelling along the A40 at the time, in particular anyone with dash cam in their vehicles.
Please contact Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways:
💬 | Direct message us on social media
📞 | 101
Quote reference: 442 of 28/7
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