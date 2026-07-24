A motorcyclist involved in a crash along the A487 earlier this month has passed away, police have confirmed.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Friday evening that Matthew Sims, known as Matt, from Lampeter, had passed away.
A police spokesperson said: “Following a single-vehicle road traffic incident on July 11 on the A487 at Blaenplwyf, near Aberystwyth, we can sadly confirm that the 30-year-old rider involved has tragically passed away.”
Matt’s family also paid tribute, saying: “Matt passed away on Thursday 16 July 2026 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, following a motorcycle accident on the Aberystwyth road on his way to work on the morning of Saturday 11 July 2026. No other vehicles were involved.
“He was a loving father to his daughters Emma & Beca and partner to Katie.
“He had a wide circle of family and friends and will be sadly missed by so many people.
“Rest in peace Matt.”
The A487 was closed for several hours on Saturday, 11 July following the single vehicle collision near Llanddeiniol straights at around 7am.
The collision involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and police are keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage along the A487 on Saturday morning.
Speaking at the time of the appeal, a police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 7am on Saturday, 11 July, on the A487 at Blaenplwyf, near Aberystwyth.
"The collision involved a Blue Suzuki motorcycle.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage, is asked to report it."
The A487 was closed until around 4pm on Saturday, with long delays of smaller roads, which acted as a diversion.
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