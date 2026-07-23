A car reversed directly into an Aberystwyth town centre shop, smashing the front window and trapping the vehicle, police say.
The incident occurred on Great Darkgate Street at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, 22 July.
A red Ford car was pictured partially inside the Porthi Aber shop on Aberystwyth's main shopping street, pointing in the opposite direction of the one way system.
Great Darkgate Street was closed for more than an hour as emergency services attended the scene.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police say the car reversed directly into the building, smashing a shop window and trapping the car.
Only minor injuries were reported at the scene.
A police spokesperson added: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth at around 3:50pm on Wednesday, July 22.
"Paramedics were present, with minor injuries reported at the scene.
"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and reopened at around 5pm."
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Aberystwyth Fire Station responded to the RTC involving one private motor vehicle and a shop front window.
“One casualty was medically trapped, crews assisted to help self extract following Ambulance assessment.
“Vehicle was made safe using small tools and chocs and blocks.
“The casualty was left in care of the Ambulance Service.”
Porthi Aber is a not-for-profit social enterprise that distributes surplus food across the region.
In a social media post, Porthi confirmed that staff and the driver are 'thankfully safe and unharmed', adding: "We are very glad to say that everyone is okay, but the damage to the window means that the hub will need to be closed for several days while we get things fixed. "Thank you for your patience.
"Keep a look out on the page for other venues who will be redistributing surplus food in our absence."
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