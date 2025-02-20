A person has died following a car fire in Ynyslas on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, 19 February.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the occupant of the car has died, but said that at this time, there don’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
A spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police were called by Mid and West Wales Fire Service just after 8pm on Wednesday 19 February, to a fire at Ynyslas, Aberystwyth.
"Upon attendance, a car was located on fire, and sadly the occupant was confirmed to have died.
"A joint investigation with MWWFS has commenced but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances at this time.
"Their next of kin have been informed."
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: “At 7.26pm the crew from Aberystwyth Fire Station was called to an incident at Ynyslas in Aberystwyth.
“The crew responded to one vehicle that was well alight.
“Crew members utilised one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus set and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
“Sadly, the vehicle’s one occupant was confirmed to have died.”