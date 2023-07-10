A PERSON was injured after falling from Aberystwyth promenade prompting a response from emergency services.
Falls from the town’s iconic promenade are not uncommon and the casualty triggered a multi-agency operation in the early hours of Friday morning (7 July).
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth said: “We were tasked this morning at 1.50am to assist colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust with a casualty who had managed to fall from the prom to the beach below, injuring their ankle.
“Coastguard officers with the assistance of Aberystwyth Fire Station stretchered the casualty from below the pier to the waiting ambulance on the promenade.
"Another great example of multi-agency working, and our thanks go out to all those involved.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty call and ask for the COASTGUARD.”