Police and Crime Commissioners have reacted to the news that the UK Government is to scrap the role across England and Wales.
Announcing the change in the Commons on Thursday, Policing Minister Sarah Jones, said the model had 'failed to live up to expectations' and had 'not delivered what it was set up to achieve'.
Instead, they will be replaced by either an elected mayor or revert to the previous system of having a police committee when the current commissioner terms come to an end in 2028.
Though its stated aim was to make forces more accountable to the areas they serve, the costs of the system and the effectiveness of commissioners has long been criticised.
Sarah Jones added: "public understanding [of PCCs' role] remains low despite efforts to raise their profiles” adding less than a quarter of voters turned out to vote for them last year, and two in five people are unaware they even exist.
Turnout for police and crime commissioner elections has been notoriously low since the posts were first created, with the Ceredigion turnout for the 2024 re-election of Dafydd Llywelyn as Dyfed-Powys Police's commissioner being just 21.7 per cent.
Reacting to the announcement in a joint statement, the Commissioners said: “The announcement that the role of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) is to be abolished represents a significant moment for policing governance in Wales and across England.
“As PCCs, we and our offices perform vital functions that make a real and tangible difference to the lives of thousands of people, from commissioning critical services for victims and survivors, to holding our police forces to account, shaping local priorities, and representing the voices of our communities.
“This important work will continue throughout any transition period.
“While the detail of future governance arrangements has yet to be determined, it has been clear for some time that reform of the policing landscape has been high on the Government’s agenda.
“Both former and current Home Secretaries have indicated an intention to review and reshape local policing oversight. As this process unfolds, our focus remains on ensuring that accountability, transparency and public service remain at the heart of any new model.
“We believe it is essential that the next phase delivers stability, continuity and confidence, for the public, for victims, for policing partners and for the workforce. The transition must not divert attention from what matters most: keeping people safe, supporting victims, and building public trust in policing.
“As the future roadmap is developed, we stand ready to contribute our knowledge, experience and insight to help shape the next oversight model. We urge the UK Government, Welsh Government and the Home Office to work collaboratively with us and to consult widely across Wales to ensure that any new arrangements reflect Welsh priorities and maintain the highest standards of accountability and service.
“Ultimately, any future system must serve the best interests of policing and the public, safeguarding local accountability while supporting effective, community-focused policing.
“We welcome the Government’s stated commitment to ensuring that public confidence remains central to policing oversight, and we are committed to engaging constructively to achieve that goal.
“The role of PCC may change, but our dedication to the people of Wales and our Force areas remains unwavering.
“We will continue to champion victims, uphold public confidence, and work tirelessly to ensure that policing in Wales remains responsive, fair and effective through this period of transition and beyond.”
Police Federation of England and Wales National Chair, Tiff Lynch, said: “We welcome this announcement and look forward to helping shape whatever accountability structures replace directly-elected police and crime commissioners. PCCs were an expensive experiment which has failed.
"The tens of millions of pounds they cost should instead be a down-payment for the sort of policing service this country and its police officers deserve – one with enough officers, with experienced police officers who can afford to keep doing the job, and where officers facing immense stress are properly supported when they put their lives and bodies on the line to protect all of us. The forthcoming Police Reform White Paper is a chance for this government to show it is serious about all of this.
“The Police Federation’s Copped Enough campaign is calling for urgent action to recognise the unique demands of policing, a real plan to keep experienced officers on the beat and protecting our communities with proper recognition of the dangers officers face such as better mental health support.”
