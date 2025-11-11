CCTV cameras are to be installed at various locations across upland areas of Ceredigion in a bid to tackle illegal off-roading.
Ceredigion County Council is working in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police and Natural Resources Wales on the initiative to keep an eye on isolated locations.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “The illegal use of rights of way and generally driving on land without lawful authority or excuse is a long-standing issue, and the problem is getting worse.
“This illegal use impacts those who want to enjoy the countryside lawfully, through damaging the surface of paths, leading to environmental degradation, scarring of the landscape, and damage to private property.”
The council says the use of CCTV will enable targeting of some of this illegal and anti-social behaviour in the worst-affected areas and send a message to those who might be considering engaging in such activities.
PC Jonathan Thomas, Rural Crime Constable with Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Dyfed-Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team is pleased to be part of this collaborative effort to tackle illegal off-roading. We understand the impact that this illegal and antisocial behaviour has on both local residents and those who visit Ceredigion to enjoy the countryside.
“We are confident that this CCTV initiative will bolster our capability to deal with those responsible for this unacceptable behaviour.
“Our teams will continue to engage in regular patrols and operations to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy the countryside safely.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson added: “There are many benefits to driving in the countryside, with safe and legal opportunities for those who choose to do so responsibly.
“Affiliated bodies including Green Lane Association (GLASS), Land Access Recreation Association (LARA) and Trail Rider Fellowship (TRF), can provide further advice and guidance for those interested in these activities.”
