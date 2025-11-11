The emergency services will come together this Christmas to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.
North Wales Police have announced details of the fundraising carol service, which will take place in Bangor Cathedral next month, on social media.
The post reads: “Save the date.
“The joint Emergency Services Carol Service will take place next month at Bangor Cathedral on Monday, 8 December at 7.30pm.”
The event is free, the post explains, and there will be performances from Seindorf Beaumaris Band and the North Wales Police Choir.
There will also be a mix of readings by representatives of the emergency services, plus well-known carols for the congregation to sing.
Proceeds this year will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.