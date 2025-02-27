POLICE in north Wales have launched an appeal following a burglary at a Meirionnydd church.
Officers are appealing for information after thieves stole several items from St Tanwg’s Church, in Llandanwg, Harlech.
The burglary is thought to have taken place in December.
Among the items taken were candle holders and a communion cup.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police’s De Gwynedd said: “We’re appealing for information following a high value Burglary at St Tanwg’s Church Llandanwg, Harlech early December 2024.
“Silver and Brass items were stolen during the incident.
“Investigations into the Theft are ongoing.
“Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen the stolen items, is asked to contact us by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers quoting reference 24001050659.”