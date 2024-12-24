Police are appealing for information after a dog walker was killed in a hit and run incident in a Carmarthenshire village on Monday (23 December).
The incident occurred in Llanpumsaint in Carmarthenshire on Monday evening between 6.45pm and 7.45pm near the Caer Salem Baptist Chapel.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a car in the village of Llanpumsaint in Carmarthenshire.
“The car left the scene, and officers are now searching for the driver.
“We are particularly interested in speaking to the male driver of a blue coloured vehicle that has noticeable damage to it.
“Sadly, a man has died as a result of his injuries.
“Family liaison officers are supporting his family.
“Officers have established that the vehicle involved was travelling northbound through Llanpumsaint at the time of the collision.
“We are appealing for the driver, and anyone with information about the incident, to come forward - particularly anyone in the area around the relevant times with dashcam footage.
“The road is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for some time while enquiries continue.
“If you have any information, please report it to us.”
Police can be contacted on 101.