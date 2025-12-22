A new initiative to support victims of domestic abuse in mid and west Wales has seen 30 emergency bags delivered for use across the Dyfed-Powys Police area.
Filled with essential items such as toiletries, non-perishable snacks, and emergency supplies, the bags are designed to offer immediate, practical help to individuals and families in crisis.
The scheme supports the PCC’s wider commitment to improving support for victims and will be delivered in partnership with both Dyfed-Powys Police and Dal i Godi, the commissioned Independent Domestic Violence Adviser (IDVA) service.
The service provides expert help to those at high risk of harm, offering safety planning and support through the criminal justice process.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “This is an incredible initiative that I’m proud to support.
“It provides meaningful help to those experiencing trauma and reflects our ongoing work to put victims first.
“Within just a few days of the bags being distributed to the to the Dal I Godi service, one was given to a victim fleeing a domestic abuse situation, along with a children’s pack to support their young family.
“That shows just how essential this support can be and how quickly it can make a difference.”
DCI Llyr Williams, Detective Chief Inspector- Vulnerability Hub, Dyfed Powys Police said: “These emergency bags offer a lifeline to people at the most critical moments of their lives.
“The contents of these bags can provide immediate comfort, dignity and practical support to those who need it most.
“They are designed for people facing crisis situations, often leaving home with little or nothing and offer a small but significant step towards safety and recovery.
“We are proud to work with partners across the Dyfed-Powys area to ensure this vital support reaches those in need, when they need it.”
