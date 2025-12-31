Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit by a car on Northgate Street in Aberystwyth on Tuesday evening.
A 48-year-old man remains in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a collision on Northgate Street, Aberystwyth, that was reported to have happened at around 7:05pm on Tuesday, 30 December.
"The collision involved a Blue Vauxhall Insignia and a pedestrian.
"One woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital to be medically assessed.
"One man, aged 48, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition. He remains in police custody."
The road was closed for several hours following the collision.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20251230-281.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
