A driver has died following a collision between Capel Bangor and Goginan on Tuesday evening.
The road was closed following the single vehicle crash at around 6.10pm on Tuesday, 5 May.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the driver of a white VW Golf, travelling east along the A44 died at the scene after the car left the road and are appealing for witnesses.
In a statement police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 6.10pm on Tuesday 5th of May.
“The collision took place on the A44, between Capel Bangor and Goginan, and involved a single white coloured VW Golf.
“The VW Golf was travelling eastbound towards Goginan when it left the carriageway.
“Sadly, the driver of the VW Golf died at the scene.
“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“There were no other passengers in the vehicle.”
“Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”
You can do this by visiting:
🖥️ | https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
📞| 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote Ref: DP-20260505-303
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