Five members from a family-run petrol station in Penrhyncoch will walk 26 miles this weekend to raise money for charity.
On Saturday, 9 May, Lynwen, Carys, Seren, Sian and Gwenan from the Jenkins family - who run Penrhyncoch’s Tymawr Filling Station and Nisa shop - will take on the Trek 26 challenge.
The challenge will see them walk 26 miles through the streets of London to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, a condition that affects not only those diagnosed, but also their families and friends.
The walk follows a fundraising event at the petrol station on Saturday, 2 May. From 10am-4pm, visitors to Tymawr had the opportunity to take part in a fundraising cake stall, a raffle, and car wash to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and HAHAV Aberystwyth.
“As a family we know only too well how devastating dementia can be,” the family’s JustGiving fundraising page explains.
“Jane (Mam a mamgu annwyl) was diagnosed almost eight years ago with vascular dementia and we have slowly watched her memory, independence and personality diminish. We also walk in memory of Beti-Gu who also suffered from this terrible illness.
“Running a small family business in a busy rural village we also know so many families, colleagues and friends that have been affected in some way by dementia which makes our fundraising efforts even more meaningful.
“Every mile we walk is for someone affected.
“Every donation, no matter how small, helps make a difference.
“Thank you so much for your support — it truly means more than we can say.
The family members’ JustGiving page have raised donations of over £4,000 so far.
To help them raise even more money for charity, you can donate directly to their fundraising page. Visit their JustGiving page at https://shorturl.at/AYVLA
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