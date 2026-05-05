An Aberystwyth shop worker has appeared in court charged with theft and processing fraudulent returns.

Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard on 30 April that 31-year-old Ashley Green, of Flat 1, 36 South Road, is charged with the theft by employee of £170 from Argos on 25 October as well as fraud by processing fraudulent returns of more than £1,700 at Argos between 6 July and 31 October last year.

The case was adjourned until 13 May for the defence to make representation for an out of court caution.