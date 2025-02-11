Police are appealing for information following an assault on Bridge Street in Lampeter in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Officers say the incident took place outside the Nag’s Head pub, near an alley way next to Mark Lane bakery on the other side of the road, at around 1am on New Year’s Day.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The incident took place at around 1am, Wednesday, 1 January 2025.
“Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or have information that could help them with their investigation to report it via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, email 1[email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference 25*03590.