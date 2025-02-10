Police have praised the help of a mid Wales town after a cannabis factory was uncovered in a town centre.
Klajdi Toci, 21, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after he was found inside the four-storey house in High Street, Welshpool, which had been converted into a cannabis factory.
Police seized nearly 300 plants, worth up to £300,000.
Dyfed-Powys Police carried out a warrant at the property at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, 14 January 14, following a covert investigation.
Upon entering, it was clear to officers that this was a large-scale and sophisticated set up which had been purposely modified to accommodate and conceal a cannabis farm.
There were seven rooms lined with white plastic, water butts, water pumps, ducting, carbon air filters, wall mounted fans and a number of strong lights to help grow a total of 294 cannabis plants.
The defendant was found hiding within the attic of the building.
Following his arrest, he was charged with the production of a Class B drug and pleaded guilty to the offence. He was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on 6 February.
Dyfed-Powys Police says it is committed to eliminating cannabis production in our communities and has executed a number of successful warrants in recent months.
Detective Constable Joseph Parker said: “I’d like to thank the Welshpool community for their vigilance and proactivity in reporting suspicious activity to police.
“The information we receive from members of the community helps us build the picture of illegal activity that allows us to execute warrants such as this to ensure our area remains hostile to those who deal drugs.
“It serves as a reminder of our dedication to removing and preventing harmful substances damaging our communities, and we thank the public for the crucial role they play in this work.”
You can help police in their work to tackle the growth and supply of drugs by reporting any concerns or information. Here are some of the signs to look out for if you’re suspicious about cannabis cultivation near you:
• Distinctive aroma coming from a property and noises from ventilation fans.
• Blacked out windows to avoid detection.
• People and vehicles coming and going at odd hours.
• Bright lights on continuously; even though the property appears to be vacant.
• Lots of condensation on windows
• Unusual wiring to a property as it may be the electricity meters have been bypassed.
• ‘Garden’ rubbish such as plant pots, fertiliser, compost, and chemicals.
Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can do so in any of the following ways:
📞 | 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.