Police appeal for help to find man
Tuesday 5th April 2022 1:24 pm
Police believe Scott Hansen could be in the Penrhyndeudraeth area (NWP Gwynedd South )
Police are appealing to the public to help them find this man.
North Wales Police believe Scott Hansen could be in Gwynedd.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Can you please help? Our colleagues at @durhamconstabulary are appealing for help to trace Scott Hansen, who may be in the Penrhyndeudraeth area.
“If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us via our website https://orlo.uk/ZgcQT.”
