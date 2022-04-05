Police appeal for help to find man

Police believe Scott Hansen could be in the Penrhyndeudraeth area ( NWP Gwynedd South )

Police are appealing to the public to help them find this man.

North Wales Police believe Scott Hansen could be in Gwynedd.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Can you please help? Our colleagues at @durhamconstabulary are appealing for help to trace Scott Hansen, who may be in the Penrhyndeudraeth area.