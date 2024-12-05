Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A470 on Tuesday 3 December to come forward.
The incident just outside of Rhayader, towards Builth Wells at around 1.30pm that day involved a white BMW M235 colliding with the bridge outside Simon Price Cars, causing serious injuries to the two occupants of the vehicle.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police.
Businesses and residents along the A470 at Wye View Terrace and South Street are also asked to get in touch if they have CCTV footage captured during that time.
Call 101, Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote ref: DP-20241203-155