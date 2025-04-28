A Llanbadarn Fawr 60-year-old who turned into the path of an oncoming police car has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Rejimon Thanolil Souriar, of 8 Cwrt yr Onnen, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The court heard that the 60-year-old was driving a BMW 118i on the B4388 Forden Road in Powys on 16 November last year.
Dashcam footage showed Souriar turning right into the path of oncoming police vehicle in the opposite carriageway, the court heard, causing a collision.
Souriar was handed a £415 fine by magistrates and was also handed nine penalty points.
Souriar must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £166.