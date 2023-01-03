POLICE are appealing for information on a missing teenager who reportedly last seen near Aberystwyth.
Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for help finding 19-year-old Courtney Harrison from Crosby near Liverpool.
She was last seen at an address on Alexandra Road in Crosby at 2.30am this morning (Tuesday, 3 January).
She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall and of slim build with blonde hair that is usually in a ponytail.
Police say Courtney is reported to have been seen ‘in North Wales near to Aberystwyth’.
Anyone who has seen Courtney or knows of her whereabouts is asked to DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre or call 101.
Sightings can also be reported via: https://orlo.uk/m7czB