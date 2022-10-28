Police commissioner to install CCTV cameras along ‘asbo alley’
CCTV cameras are to be placed around the South Road area of Aberystwyth – dubbed asbo alley.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has confirmed that additional CCTV cameras will be installed in Aberystwyth as part of the Commissioner’s Safer Streets initiative.
Funding has been secured by PCC Dafydd Llywelyn from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund to install additional CCTV Cameras near South Beach, Aberystwyth as an intervention to mitigate issues including drug misuse and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town, following concerns raised by local residents in recent months.
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has welcomed this investment, saying: “I am pleased that following the meeting with local residents, the Police and Crime Commissioner has been able to deliver this important investment in the town.”
“From my discussions with constituents, it is clear that targeted action is required to tackle instances of anti-social behaviour, and therefore I welcome the announcement that Aberystwyth will receive funding from the Safer Streets Fund.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Preventing harm to individuals and communities caused through crime, anti-social behaviour and vulnerability is one of my three key priorities and I am pleased to announce that we have been successful in securing this latest Safer Streets funding from the Home Office.
“We have worked closely with our partners to identify certain initiatives that will aim to ensure that our communities and streets are safe environments for residents.
“We will continue to listen to local communities and work together, as part of a multi-agency problem solving group, coordinated by Dyfed Powys Police and other agencies, to resolve problems to combat anti-social behaviour in Aberystwyth”.
