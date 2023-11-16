POLICE are investigating after the Spar store in Rhayader was broken into overnight.
It was one of two burglaries in Powys on Wednesday night that Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating.
Officers say at some point between 9pm on Wednesday night and 7.45am on Thursday, life-saving and safety equipment was stolen from the Fire Station, Plough Road, Knighton, reference 23001146137.
Then in the early hours of Thursday morning, at approximately 3am, entry was gained to the Spar Stores, West Street, Rhayader and attempts made to gain access to the cashpoint machine.
A police spokesperson said: "A black, five-door car, described as being similar to an Audi, with four occupants, was seen leaving the scene, ref 23001145648.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police quoting the above references.
"Police would especially like to hear from anyone in the area with any vehicle registration number plates missing."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org