AN APPEAL has been launched following an allegation of assault in a public toilet near Aberystwyth sea front earlier this month.
Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating an allegation of assault that occurred in the public toilets between Queen’s Road and Marine Terrace on Tuesday, 8 November.
Officers say no-one was injured in the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The suspect is described as a tall white male, of a chunky build with grey stubble beard.
“We don’t have a description of his clothes but he was wearing smart black laced shoes with a scuffed pointed front.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was at or near the location between 5pm and 5.40pm on the above date and may have video footage, ring doorbell video or dash cam footage is asked at Dyfed Powys Police on https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/1771/08/11/2022/02/C
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.