Acclaimed Canadian songwriter Dana Sipos’ will perform at Fire in the Mountain Festival in Aberystwyth on 31 May.
Exploring themes of impermanence and transformation, Sipos’ nine-song album, set to be released in early 2026, contains captivatingly nuanced songs that hold the complexity of the human experience up to the light.
Hher last two albums were both nominated for Canadian folk music awards and celebrated by contemporary musical luminaries such as Laurie Brown.
Sipos has brought her earthen songs to living rooms, concert halls and festivals stages across North America, Europe and Australia.
As well as Fire in the Mountain, Sipos is bringing the new songs to spring and summer stages across the UK, Nova Scotia and British Columbia.