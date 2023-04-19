Police have launched an investigation after a 78-year-old woman died in Tywyn this morning.
North Wales Police confirmed to the Cambrian News this evening it was probing the circumstances surrounding the death in Morfa Crescent today (19 April).
A spokesperson said: "Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 78-year-old woman at an address on Morfa Crescent, Tywyn, early this morning (Wednesday 19 April).
"We are not looking for anyone in connection with her death, and the local coroner’s office has been informed."