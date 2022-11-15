Police investigate Llanybydder burglary
POLICE are investigating following a burglary at a commercial garage in Llanybydder over the weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police say the burglary occurred at Ceir Cawdor commercial garage, Old Foundry Yard, Llanybydder sometime overnight Friday 11 into Saturday 12 November.
One item was stolen from the property, a AUTIL 909 diagnostics machine. The device was kept in a hard plastic box and the wiring was also within the box. (Similar item pictured)
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase the item, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20221114-057
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
