POLICE are investigating after Machynlleth’s town clock was reportedly damaged over the weekend.
It’s believed that a member of the public climbed up the clock tower over the weekend and ‘manhandled the clock hands’, changing the time.
In a statement, Machynlleth’s town mayor, Cllr Jeremy Paige, said: “Last weekend a member of our community climbed up the clock tower scaffolding and manhandled the clock hands.
“This has resulted in the clock displaying the incorrect time and most probably causing damage to the refurbished mechanism.
“We now have additional costs simply to check the mechanism and reset the hands and possibly significant repair costs.
“I am sure you share our disappointment and frustration in this matter.
“The police have been informed and we have been given information as to who the culprit is and who filmed the incident. It would be preferable for this person to come forward and contact us directly before we go fully down the legal route.
“The cost of refurbishment is already around £60k and has taken over 3 years to resolve.
“Whilst we have been fortunate to attract a grant towards the works the larger part has been paid for by local tax payers. Any extra costs will unfortunately be fully borne by tax payers.”
Police confirmed they are investigating, with a spokesperson saying: “I can confirm Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of criminal damage to the clock, which was made at around 3.15pm on Monday, 9 October.
“Enquiries are underway.”
Contact Dyfed-Powys Police with any information on 101.