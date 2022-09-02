Police issue warning after Llyn Celyn rescue
POLICE officers rescued a person after they became stuck in the mud at Llyn Celyn near Bala.
Due to the dry weather over the summer, the reservoir’s water levels are low with some historic buildings from the former Capel Celyn village now visible.
The Tryweryn Valley was flooded in 1965 to create the reservoir that exists today and feeds water to the Liverpool region.
The exposed buildings have attracted visitors, but officers from North Wales Police are warning people to be careful of the dry lake bed following a rescue on Thursday.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Officers had to attend Llyn Celyn due to someone becoming stuck and sinking in the dry lake bed mud.
“Luckily the officers were able to get the person out safely.
“Although this is an important part of our history and an intriguing site to see, walking down the dry lake bed is very dangerous.
“The dry lake bed is made up of soft mud that can be meters deep in spots and people can easily become stuck and sink.
“Please treat the area with extreme caution and respect.”
