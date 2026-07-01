An Aberystwyth shop will shut after 18 years in the town.
Vaughans on Eastgate Street, which sells electrical items including TVs and washing machines, has announced that it will close this Saturday, 4 July.
The company said: “Thank You, Aberystwyth. After 18 wonderful years, we have made the difficult decision to close our Aberystwyth store.
“We want to sincerely thank all of our customers, colleagues, and the local community for your incredible support and loyalty over the years. It has been a privilege to be part of Aberystwyth.
“While this store has closed, Vaughans is still here for you. Our other branches, online services, and delivery teams will continue to serve the area, and you can still call the Aberystwyth number for assistance.
“From everyone at Vaughans, thank you for 18 unforgettable years. Aberystwyth will always be a special part of our story.
“You can still call our Aberystwyth phone number 01970 617955 and you will come through to one of our other shops where our staff will be able to help you.”
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