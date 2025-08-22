Young people across the Dyfed-Powys area are being given more time to have their say and help shape the future of local services.
The Young People-Shape Our Services survey launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, has now been extended until Sunday, 28 September, giving young the chance to share their views on what matters most to them and what they want from local services.
The feedback gathered, together with responses from an Open Call for Evidence, will feed directly into the Commissioner’s Select Committee, which examines how well crime and anti-social behaviour services are working for young people across the area.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I want to make sure every young person has the opportunity to tell us what matters to them. This is their chance to speak up and help shape services that support their safety, wellbeing, and future.”
The Open Call for Evidence invites individuals, organisations and community groups to share insights about how services can help prevent young people from entering the criminal justice system and better support them in their communities.
How to take part:
The commissioner is encouraging schools, youth groups, families and community leaders to help spread the word and ensure young people’s voices are heard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.