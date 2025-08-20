AN investigation has been launched following a collision along the A487 on Sunday that has left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.
The collision on the A487 between Llanrhystud and Aberaeron involved two motorbikes and occurred at around 12.20pm on Sunday, 17 August.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "One of the riders was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
"The second rider was taken to hospital by ambulance and has since been discharged.
"The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene. The road reopened at around 3.30pm the same day.
"Did you witness the collision, or have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation? If so, please get in touch."
