One person was airlifted to hospital on Thursday evening after a tractor overturned in a field near Llandre.
Emergency services rushed to the field between Llandre and Dol-y-Bont, along the B4353, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, 14 August, following reports of an overturned tractor.
Giving an update on Monday, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "One man was airlifted to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening or changing.
"The matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive."
