Police make arrest following reports of a man with knife in Aberystwyth town centre

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 2:31 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Chalybeate Street police
Police were called to Chalybeate Street in Aberystwyth on Monday evening (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A MAN is in police custody today following an incident in Aberystwyth town centre on Monday evening.

Police were called to Chalybeate Street at around 9.10pm on Monday evening following reports of a man in possession of a knife making threats.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located the man in Chalybeate Street.

“The 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20220822-402.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberystwythDyfed-Powys Police
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0