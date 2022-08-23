Police make arrest following reports of a man with knife in Aberystwyth town centre
A MAN is in police custody today following an incident in Aberystwyth town centre on Monday evening.
Police were called to Chalybeate Street at around 9.10pm on Monday evening following reports of a man in possession of a knife making threats.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located the man in Chalybeate Street.
“The 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article.
“He remains in police custody at this time.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20220822-402.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
