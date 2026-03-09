Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information following an incident which alleges that a group of Harley Davidson bikes riders assaulted a man with a car parked in a lay-by in Carmarthenshire.
Local officers are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on the A48 Westbound Llanddarog junction, before Nantycaws turnoff, at around 2.30pm on Saturday, March 7.
The incident was reported to involve 8 men with parked Harley Davidson bikes in a lay-by, assaulting a man with a car.
The victim sustained moderate injuries, and damage to their vehicle.
Anyone with information, private CCTV such as dashcam footage showing suspicious activity that could help our investigation, is asked to get in touch with police in one of the following ways:
Call: 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.