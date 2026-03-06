Police have launched an appeal following a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in Aberporth last weekend.
The incident occurred on Rhiw y Plas, at the junction with Heol Pentraeth in Aberporth at around 3.45pm on Saturday, 28 February.
Dyfed-Powys Police says the cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area with information or dash cam footage, to get in touch online, by emailing [email protected], on social media or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20260301-124.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
