Samuel Kurtz MS has welcomed UK Government’s confirmation that Dyfed-Powys Police will receive a significant funding increase for 2026-27.
Following the UK Government’s decision to scrap Police and Crime Commissioners, Kurtz and MS Paul Davies, wrote to the Minister of State for Policing and Crime campaigning for surplus funding for their local force as a result of the changes.
The government confirmed that total funding to territorial police forces in England and Wales will rise to up to £18.4 billion, an increase of £796 million compared to 2025-26.
Dyfed-Powys Police will receive up to £170.9 million, an increase of £7.3 million from last year, ensuring local forces have the resources needed to tackle crime effectively in both towns and rural communities.
