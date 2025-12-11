Enquiries relating to an incident of threats against a pupil at a school in Carmarthenshire on Wednesday afternoon (December 10) are continuing.
A lock down was implemented at Ysgol Bro Myrddin in Carmarthen, and a police search was conducted at the school. The lockdown was later lifted and students left the school safely.
A 17-year-old male from Carmarthenshire was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and currently remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “The male is not a student at the school and the arrest was not made at the school.
“The school is open as normal, but there will be a precautionary police presence to provide reassurance and support to pupils and staff.”
