Pictures show the extent of the havoc wreaked by Storm Bram.
On Tuesday 9 December flood warnings were followed by road and travel alerts as drivers were cut off by flooded bridges and roads across Ceredigion.
Trees endured winds of up to 84mph in Gwynedd, and heroes with chainsaws were seen speedily clearing trees felled by the winds.
Train services were cancelled in the north after a train was hit by a tree between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for rain in Wales, with Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion named and up to 100m of rain in the south, warning of flying debris on the coasts caused by overtopping waves.
Photographer Steve Williams took some breathtaking shots of waves breaching the flood defences on Tanybwlch beach in Aberystwyth.
One of the images shows a brave and soggy soul standing next to a breaching wave, showing the water reaching over 10 feet in height.
Llechryd Bridge was made impassable as the river Teifi burst its banks throughout Tuesday, reopening the next morning.
B-roads in Tal-sarn and Dihewyd near Felinfach, and between Ffaldybrennin and Ffarmers were three of many roads which ground to a halt after large trees completely blocked traffic, with locals pitching in to help clear the tracks.
The A487 at Newgale remained closed overnight due to flooding, reopening on the morning of 10 December.
On Wednesday, 16 flood alerts were still in place across the country, including north Gwynedd, the Glaslyn and Dwyryd, Upper Dee, Vyrnwy, Lower Severn, River Lugg, River Wye, and Lower Teifi catchments, warning of flooding in low-lying areas and above normal river levels due to heavy rainfall and
