A massive congratulations to Ysgol Bro Tegid Bala’s primary Tag Rugby team, who have been crowned junior team of the year at the Gwynedd Sports Awards Ceremony hosted by Byw'n Iach Gwynedd Healthy Lifestyles.
“It was an honour to reach the shortlist against talented Gwynedd teams, “ said the school’s Owain Williams.
“The Gwylliaid Meirionnydd under 12 team must be congratulated for reaching the shortlist and it was a pleasure to see two teams from Bala reach the shortlist.
“It is a huge success for the young team to receive this award, but it is well-deserved recognition for their success. Huge congratulations ladies. We are proud of your achievement.”
