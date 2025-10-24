Police in Lampeter are appealing for information following a theft in the town's Co-Operative store.
Several items, with a combined value of £49.20, were reported to have been stolen from the shop on Tuesday, 26 August.
Dyfed-Powys Police say: "Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the person pictured who might have information that could help.
"Are you the person in this picture or do you know who they are? Please, let us know."
You can contact police either online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference 25*70840
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
