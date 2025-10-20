Police are warning businesses in the Aberystwyth area to take extra precautions following an attempted burglary at Glanyrafon Industrial Estate.
An investigation has been launched after police say there was an attempted burglary at a business premises on the industrial estate between Saturday night, 18 October and Monday morning (20 October).
Officers have not disclosed which business was targetted but are urging businesses to take extra steps to secure their premises.
Dyfed Powys Police is urging businesses to reduce the cash held on site, train staff to watch out for suspicious behaviour, secure vehicles and to build links with police and other businesses.
If you have any information that might help the investigation or saw anything suspicious, you can get in touch with Dyfed-Powys Police online, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 25000860996
