Dyfed-Powys Police are currently dealing with a collision that has taken place outside Glangwili Hospital’s Emergency Department.
A report that a person had been injured by a car was received by the force at just after 11am today (Saturday, November 15). They have been admitted to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “There will be a police presence outside the hospital for a number of hours as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
“There is some disruption to the Emergency Department entrance while enquiries are carried out, however the department remains open and entry will be facilitated.
“While armed police officers have been present at the scene, we can reassure their attendance was the result of the unit being the nearest police resource when the report was made.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.